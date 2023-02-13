Catholic World News

‘Jesus invites us to aspire to the maximum possible,’ not the bare minimum, Pope tells pilgrims

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: During his February 12 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 5:17-37, the Gospel for the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time.



“May Mary, who observed the Word of God perfectly, help us to give fulfilment to our faith and our charity,” the Pope said in conclusion.

