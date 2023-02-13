Catholic World News

At synod assembly, Irish delegates speak of ‘hurt’ caused by Catholic teaching on women’s ordination, homosexuality

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Association of Catholic Priests, a group associated with dissent from Catholic teaching, has published the text of a speech delivered on behalf of the Irish delegation at the Continental Assembly of the Synod in Prague.



“Many submissions during the Diocesan phase called for women to be admitted to the diaconate and priesthood,” said Julieann Moran and Father Éamonn Fitzgibbon. “Those who are in loving relationships that don’t accord with Church teaching, including people identifying as LGBTQI+, and those in second unions, also spoke of their hurt, particularly around harmful and offensive language used in Church circles and documents.”

