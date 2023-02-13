Catholic World News

Pope names new Archbishop of Toronto

February 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto for reasons of age and has appointed Canada’s youngest Latin-rite bishop to succeed him.



Bishop Frank Leo, 51, was ordained to the priesthood in 1996 and entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 2006. In 2012, he returned to Canada. From 2015 to 2021, he was general secretary of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops. Pope Francis appointed him Auxiliary Bishop of Montreal in July 2022.



Bishop Leo is the founding president of the Canadian Mariological Society.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!