Change lifestyles to protect Mother Earth, Pope urges

February 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on February 10 to the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum, Pope Francis said that “it is essential to make profound changes in our lifestyles” for the sake of the planet.



At a time of “an unprecedented social and environmental crisis,” the Pope said, modern society should learn from indigenous peoples how to care for “Mother Earth.”

