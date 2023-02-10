Catholic World News

‘Training, discipline, and motivation’: papal address to athletes

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On February 9, Pope Francis received members of the Vatican Amateur Sports Association on the 50th anniversary of its founding.

