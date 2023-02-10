Catholic World News

English priest arrested for free speech protest outside abortion clinic

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Birmingham arrested Father Sean Gough, who was holding a sign with the words “praying for free speech” outside an abortion clinic. He was later charged with “intimidating service users.”



“At all times, I believed my actions to be lawful – freedom of expression, especially when peaceful, is protected in domestic and international law,” he said. “It is deeply undemocratic to censor public streets, particularly those spaces where we know that many women have benefitted from peaceful offers of help about services available.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

