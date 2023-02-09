Catholic World News

Church of England approves same-sex unions

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of England will give formal blessings to same sex-unions.



A proposal to recognize homosexual couples was passed by the synod of the Church of England, with bishops giving it overwhelming support, while clergy and laity approved by closer margins.



Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury welcomed the decision. “For the first time, the Church of England will publicly, unreservedly, and joyfully welcome same-sex couples in church,” he said. But he acknowledged that “deep differences on these questions” remain in the Anglican communion.

