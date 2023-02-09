Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop authorizes private prayer for Benedict XVI’s intercession

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Only the Church can officially say whether Benedict XVI will be canonized or not, if he lived the Christian virtues in a heroic degree,” said Bishop Antônio Carlos Rossi Keller, who has led the Diocese of Frederico Westphalen since 2008. “I composed this prayer, naturally with the value of personal piety, and it should not be said publicly, only individually. I believe that many graces will be granted through the intercession of Benedict XVI.”

