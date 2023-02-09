Catholic World News

Moscow’s Catholic archbishop weighs in on war, synod

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the National Catholic Register, Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of Moscow said “we have not seen fit, as bishops, to make our own statement in support or against” the war in Ukraine. “We made a proposal of prayer and fasting to foster forgiveness and peace in the face of the ongoing tragedy.”



Archbishop Pezzi, who is taking part in the continental stage of the Synod on synodality, said “we should try not to detach ourselves too much from the teachings of the Church on the basis of our own opinions.”



“I’m seeing a bit of a danger of having like a big river that inevitably creates small rivers,” he continued. “If you follow these small rivers too much, then you find yourself very far from the main river. That’s the image that comes to mind as I listen to some of the speeches.”

