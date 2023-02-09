Catholic World News

Fiji prelate lauds prime minister’s leadership, despite past coups

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Loy Chong of Suva (Fiji), the president of the Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania, lauded Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s “leadership trend as inspiring” and said “it is the type of leadership the Church is encouraging,” according to a local media report.



Rabuka has had a checkered career that includes involvement in military coups.



“Rabuka cuts a very different figure today than he did 36 years ago, when he led the first of Fiji’s four coup d’etats,” a Georgetown University professor recently wrote. “Rabuka has repeatedly apologized for his role in the 1987 coups and now styles himself as a man of the people guided by his devout, but now far more tolerant, Christian faith.”

