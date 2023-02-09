Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman calls for prayer, assistance for earthquake victims

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, called upon the faithful to pray for the victims of the Turkey–Syria earthquake and to give generously to the humanitarian relief efforts of Catholic Relief Services and the Catholic Near East Welfare Association.



Bishop Malloy also called on the US government “to provide much needed assistance and to work in conjunction with Catholic aid organizations to deliver effective assistance to those most in need.”

