New Vatican investigation of French diocese

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has ordered another apostolic visitation of the Diocese of Fréjus-Toulon, in southern France, where all ordinations were suspended last year as the result of a previous investigation.



The Vatican’s concerns center on charges that Bishop Dominique Rey brought disorder to the diocese by welcoming different sorts of active and growing Catholic communities—notably including traditionalist groups. Bishop Rey reported that the Vatican’s first investigation, last year, had shown him his “errors of appreciation and discernment in the reception and follow-up with certain communities.”



Under Bishop Rey, who has led the diocese since 2000, the number of diocesan priests has increased from 174 (2003) to 202 (2019). The number of diocesan priests in the nearby Archdiocese of Marseille fell from 171 to 133 over the same time period.

