Women under pressure to abort, study shows

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Most women who procure abortions feel pressure to do so, a new study shows.



The peer-reviewed study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that more than 60% of women who choose abortion have felt pressure from their male partners, family members, or others. The study also confirmed that women are more likely to suffer mental and emotional difficulties after an abortion.

