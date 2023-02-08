Catholic World News

‘The Meaning of Communion’: excerpt from Pope Benedict’s posthumously published work

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Veteran Vatican journalist Sandro Magister has published, in English, an excerpt from a 2018 essay by Pope Benedict XVI. The essay was published in an Italian work released after the retired Pontiff’s death.

