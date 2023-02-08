Catholic World News

Africa is ‘rapidly becoming the center of gravity of global Catholicism’

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In the past decade, Africa has overtaken Europe as the largest source of priestly ordinations in the world,” the report notes. Nigeria had 410 priestly ordinations in 2019—behind only India and the US, each with 415 ordinations.

