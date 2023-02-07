Catholic World News

Vatican dismisses Italian nuns from religious life after real-estate dispute

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has dismissed two Poor Clare sisters from religious life, after they refused to leave a convent that had been ordered to close.



The Dicastery for Religious ordered the closing of Convent of St. Clare in Ravello, Italy, in 2021, because the Poor Clare community had become so small. Hoping to stave off the closing, the two nuns offered the property to the Vatican, asking in return to be allowed to stay. The Vatican accepted the property but insisted the the nuns leave.



The convent and its associated property, located on the scenic Amalfi coast, has an estimated market value of over $50 million.

