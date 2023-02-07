Vatican dismisses Italian nuns from religious life after real-estate dispute
February 07, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has dismissed two Poor Clare sisters from religious life, after they refused to leave a convent that had been ordered to close.
The Dicastery for Religious ordered the closing of Convent of St. Clare in Ravello, Italy, in 2021, because the Poor Clare community had become so small. Hoping to stave off the closing, the two nuns offered the property to the Vatican, asking in return to be allowed to stay. The Vatican accepted the property but insisted the the nuns leave.
The convent and its associated property, located on the scenic Amalfi coast, has an estimated market value of over $50 million.
Posted by: frjt -
Feb. 07, 2023 2:11 PM ET USA
Steal & rob... The new motto of the vatican finance office... How scandalous! Take the property, not only kick the nuns out, but dismiss them? Evil...