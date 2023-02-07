Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops call for ‘transparent and fair elections’

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In December, Peru’s president, Pedro Castillo, was impeached and arrested after a failed self-coup—leading to protests. The former vice president and current president, Dina Boluarte, has called for early elections, but Congress has blocked the proposal.

