Catholic World News

US Senate passes resolution honoring Catholic schools

February 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Congress.gov

CWN Editor's Note: By unanimous consent, the US Senate has passed a resolution supporting the contributions of Catholic schools in the US. A similar resolution awaits action in the House of Representatives.



In a recent letter, Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, the chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, praised the resolutions’ sponsors, Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!