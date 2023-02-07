Catholic World News

USCCB announces ‘virtual pilgrimage’ for day of prayer against human trafficking

February 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: February 8, the memorial of St. Josephine Bakhita, is the International Day of Prayer and Awareness Against Human Trafficking. This year, the day’s theme “Journeying in Dignity.”

