Knoxville diocese asks court to protect files on abuse complaints

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, has asked a court to expand protection for internal documents on the handling of abuse complaints.



The request came in a lawsuit brought by a man who claims that after he was abused, Bishop Richard Stika covered up evidence. The bishop is also the focus of a Vatican investigation into his handling of abuse charges.

