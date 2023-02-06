Catholic Culture Dedication
Largest Catholic parish church in North America opens in California

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, St. Charles Borromeo Church in West Visalia, CA, cost $21 million and seats 3,200 people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

