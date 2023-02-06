Catholic World News

Teacher says Denver Catholic school fired her because of her same-sex relationship

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The school was made aware that one of their teachers is in a same-sex relationship, and after discussing this with the teacher, learned that she intends to persist in violating the standards she previously agreed to uphold,” the Archdiocese of Denver said in a statement. “That a Catholic school employee experiences same sex attraction in itself is not a cause for termination.”

