‘Your humility to us was not in vain,’ South Sudan’s president tells Pope

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020. In 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the president and an opposing leader as he appealed for peace.

