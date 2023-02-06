Catholic World News

Europe’s synodal continental assembly begins in Prague

February 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from Austria, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and Switzerland are expected to favor women’s ordination, a change to the Church’s discipline of clerical celibacy, and/or the blessing of homosexual unions. Bishops from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Hungary, the Nordic countries, and Poland are expected to oppose these changes.



“But beyond that, the delegations’ stances are hard to decipher,” according to the Pillar’s analysis of the meeting. “Where do the French, Irish, Portuguese, and Spanish stand?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

