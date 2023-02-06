Catholic World News

Religious freedom summit brings together politicians from both sides of aisle for global event

February 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: The International Religious Freedom Summit 2023 brought together speakers from both political parties and from around the world (Twitter coverage).

