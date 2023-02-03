Catholic World News

Be prophets of hope, Pope asks Congo’s bishops

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting with the country’s Catholic bishops before his February 3 departure from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis called upon them to be “prophets of hope for the people.”



In his remarks before leaving for South Sudan, the Pope said that the rich resources of the Congo “remind us that we are called to protect the beauty of creation.” At the same time, he said, the struggles of the impoverished nation have left a “people crucified and oppressed, devastated by ruthless violence, marred by innocent suffering, forced to live with the tainted waters of corruption and injustice.” He urged the bishops to remain close to their people, avoiding the temptations of worldliness.

