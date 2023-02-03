Catholic World News

Top Vatican diplomat: reform UN to improve peacemaking power

February 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 2 conference on Vatican diplomacy, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, called for a reorganization of the United Nations, to strengthen its peace-making capability.



The top Vatican diplomat observed that it is wrong that a permanent member of the UN Security Council—Russia—could be the aggressive party in a major European war.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!