Cardinal George Pell’s funeral, in 6 magnificent dimensions

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “In its 150-plus years, St. Mary’s [Cathedral in Sydney] has never been witness to an event quite like the funeral of the late Cardinal George Pell, a great drama in its own right,” writes Father Raymond de Souza. “It was a sacred pageant which unfolded in six magnificent dimensions — liturgical, musical, spiritual, historical, hagiographical and memorial.”

