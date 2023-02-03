Catholic World News

President Biden urges unity at National Prayer Breakfast

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Every time I’d walk out of my Grandfather Finnegan’s house in Scranton, he’d yell, ‘Joey, keep the faith,’” President Biden said on February 2. “And my grandmother would yell, ‘No, Joey, spread it. Spread it.’”

