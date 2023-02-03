Catholic World News

European Court: Russia violates human rights by not permitting same-sex marriage

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights, citing the European Convention on Human Rights (1950), ruled against Russia in a same-sex marriage case. Last year, Russia, by a decision of the Council of Europe, ceased to be a party to the convention following the invasion of Ukraine; the plaintiffs filed suit when Russia was party to the human rights treaty.

