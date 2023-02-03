Catholic World News

+Metropolitan John Zizioulas, 92

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan John Zizioulas of Pergamon, a leading Greek Orthodox theologian, died at the age of 92.



In 2015, he spoke at the Vatican press conference for the presentation of Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato si’. The following year, he retired as co-president of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue Between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

