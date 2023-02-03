Catholic World News

USCCB president announces legislative priorities

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to all members of Congress, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, outlined the USCCB’s legislative priorities, under the headings “Strengthen support for women, children, and families,” “Address the needs of the poor and marginalized at home and abroad,” and “A humane response to newcomers and a commitment to fixing our broken immigration system.”



Under the first heading, he discussed abortion, gender ideology, pornography, parental choice in education, human trafficking, and drug abuse, as well as “a strengthened child tax credit, paid family leave, and stronger maternal and child healthcare.”

