Synod preparations reveal plans for radical change

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Reading the letter from Synod leaders to the world’s hierachy, Father Raymond de Souza concludes: “The letter to the bishops of the world asks them to ignore what they see unfolding before their eyes, from Germany to San Diego.”



What is unfolding, Father de Souza says, is made plain by Cardinal Robert McElroy’s recent article in America:



… Cardinal Robert McElroy of San Diego let the cat out of the bag, or pulled back the curtain, or simply said aloud what many had suspected was afoot. He argued that the Synod on Synodality was exactly the right time to approve the ordination of women deacons, reconsider the ordination of women priests, set aside St. Paul’s scriptural teaching on not receiving Holy Communion in a state of mortal sin, and, at least for certain favored sexual practices, abandon altogether the challenge of chastity.

