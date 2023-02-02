Catholic World News

Pope urges youth in Congo toward prayer, peace

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Life is more than just tapping a screen with a finger,” Pope Francis told an audience of young people in the Democratic Republic of Congo on February 2.



The Pope told the youngsters that “we need prayer, a living prayer.”



Pope Francis opened his talk by inviting the members of the young audience to “look at your hands.” He told them that in their hands, God has placed the future of their nation. But in an obvious reference to the civil war still plaguing the Congo, he reminded them that Cain “raised his hand against his brother.” He implored them to be instruments of peace.

