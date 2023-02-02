Catholic World News

‘Listening to the West’: Vatican hosts conference on synodality

February 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and the General Secretariat of the Synod helped organize a recent conference, “Listening to the West – Synodality according to Anglicans, Lutherans, Reformed, Methodists and Old Catholics’ Traditions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

