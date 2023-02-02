Catholic World News

Victims of violence in Congo share their grief with Pope

February 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On February 1, the second day of his apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pope Francis met with victims of violence from the eastern part of the nation (map), the site of the Kivu conflict. The meeting took place in the apostolic nunciature in Kinshasa, the nation’s capital.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!