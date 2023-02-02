Catholic World News

USCCB president: bishops are united against evil of abortion

February 02, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to President Biden’s suggestion that Pope Francis and some US bishops support federal funding of abortion, Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that “the Catholic bishops of the United States are united in our commitment to life and will continue to work as one body in Christ to make abortion unthinkable.”



He added, “As the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has said, ‘It is not right to ‘do away with’ a human being, however small, in order to solve a problem. It is like hiring a hitman.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!