Bishop Stika faces new charges in lawsuit

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar reports confirmation of charges that Bishop Rick Stika of Knoxville, Tennessee, accused a seminarian of making false abuse charges against a parish organizer—thus protecting the alleged abuser and punishing the victim.



Bishop Stika—who is already the subject of a Vatican investigation into complaints of abuse cover-ups—faces a civil lawsuit brought by the former seminarian as well.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

