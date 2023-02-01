Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen hospitalized after Vatican trip

February 01, 2023

» Continue to this story on South China Morning Post

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has been hospitalized with breathing difficulties.



The 91-year-old retired Bishop of Hong Kong, who remains a leading figure in the human-rights struggle, said that his health declined after he returned from a trip to Rome for the funeral of Pope Benedict XVI.



Cardinal Zen, who has been found guilty of failing to register a charity, still faces more serious charges under China’s tough national-security law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!