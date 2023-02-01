Catholic World News

Can Pope Francis’ Africa trip really bring peace?

February 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Local Catholics have high hopes” for the Pope’s apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, the Pillar notes. “But how reasonable are expectations for the trip? Can local Catholics hope for more than some words of consolation and appeals for peace, or will the Pope’s pleas be ignored by political and military leaders?”

