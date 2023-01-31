Catholic World News

Prosecution of pro-lifer sent a political message, columnist says

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: William McGurn of the Wall Street Journal reflects on the federal prosecution of Mark Houck, the pro-life activist who was acquitted yesterday.



The Biden administration stepped into the case after local prosecutors saw no reason to pursue charges, and sent armed FBI agents to arrest Houck at his home rather than allowing him to surrender. McGurn concludes: “On the evidence, the raid appeared calculated to send a political message. It was less than two months before the midterm elections.”

