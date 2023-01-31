Catholic World News

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Congress is taking over the National Prayer Breakfast, founded in 1953; it is distinct from the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, founded in 2004.

