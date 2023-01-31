Catholic World News

Accused Indian cardinal gets bail in land sale case

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Alencherry, 77, has led the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church since 2011; he is accused of selling land illegally.

