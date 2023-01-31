Catholic World News

Serve, receive, pass: papal remarks to Italian Volleyball Federation

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On January 30, Pope Francis received members of the Italian Volleyball Federation and reflected on “the fundamental actions of your sport”: serve, receiving, pass, attacking, and wall, which “makes us think of the walls present in various parts of the world, a sign of division and closure, of people’s incapacity to engage in dialogue, of the presumption of those who think they can save themselves alone.”



“Instead, in volleyball, when you form a wall, you jump high to face the dunk of the adversary: this gesture helps us to think of the word in a positive light,” he added.

