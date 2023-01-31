Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman expresses support for No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act

January 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has lent his support to the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, introduced by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS).

