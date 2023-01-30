Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders plead for peace as conflicts continue

January 30, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Christian churches in Jerusalem have joined in a public statement decrying the “proliferation of violence that has led to the unwarranted deaths of 32 Palestinians and 7 Israelis” in the past month.”



The Church leaders calls of “robust intervention” by political officials and community leaders to break the cycle of violence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

