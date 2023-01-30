Catholic World News

Pope prays at Marian basilica before African journey

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following his usual practice, Pope Francis visited the Roman basilica of St. Mary Major on January 30, to pray before the beloved icon of the Virgin Mary, Salus Populi Romani, before embarking on a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

