South Sudan rejects Pope’s advice on homosexuality ban

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of South Sudan has rejected criticism by Pope Francis of his country’s ban on homosexuality.



“If he (Pope Francis) is coming here and he tells us that marriage of the same sex, homosexuality is legal, we will say No,” the government’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth, told a press conference. The Pontiff is due to visit South Sudan later this week.



“Our constitution is very clear and says marriage is between the opposite sex and any same-sex marriage is a crime, is a constitutional crime,” Lueth explained. In an AP interview last week, the Pope said that it is wrong to legislate against homosexuality, but he did not speak directly about bans on same-sex marriage.

