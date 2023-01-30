Catholic World News

Utah governor signs school choice, transgender youth bills into law

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The school-choice legislation gives “students who qualify $8,000 to spend at private schools, home schools or other options,” according to the report. The transgender legislation “bans gender affirmation surgeries for minors and puts a moratorium on hormone therapies for any new transgender patients, effective immediately.”

