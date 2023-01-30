Catholic World News

Pope clarifies homosexuality and sin comments in note

January 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent AP interview (CWN analysis), Pope Francis made comments on homosexuality.



Outreach, a Jesuit LGBTQ Catholic resource edited by Father James Martin, SJ, sought clarification from the Pope, who replied in a handwritten letter.



“When I said it is a sin, I was simply referring to Catholic moral teaching, which says that every sexual act outside of marriage is a sin,” the Pope wrote in his reply to Father Martin. “Of course, one must also consider the circumstances, which may decrease or eliminate fault. As you can see, I was repeating something in general.”



“I should have said ‘It is a sin, as is any sexual act outside of marriage,’” the Pope continued. “This is to speak of ‘the matter’ of sin, but we know well that Catholic morality not only takes into consideration the matter, but also evaluates freedom and intention; and this, for every kind of sin.”

